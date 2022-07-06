Massey Ferguson marks 175-year milestone

Today, the Massey Ferguson brand encompasses equipment releases in HHP, CUE, material handling, hay and forage, planters and more. (Photo: AGCO)

Agricultural equipment and precision ag technology provider AGCO Corp. is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson brand. Originally founded in 1847, and a part of AGCO’s brand portfolio since 1994, Massey Ferguson became the first company to sell agricultural products on a global scale, according to a press release announcing the milestone. The brand now has manufacturing facilities in several countries and recently celebrated production of the one-millionth tractor at its plant in Beauvais, France.

“When Daniel Massey recognized the benefit of industrially manufactured implements and established Massey Mfg. Co. in Ontario, Canada, in 1847, he began a legacy of farmer-focused innovation that carries through to our current equipment lineup,” AGCO noted in the press release. Since then, the brand has worked to deliver dependable, economical farming implements for a variety of applications and environments, with products ranging from “industry firsts to industry staples” - Harry Ferguson’s three-point implement hitch system.

The product line began with some of the first mechanical threshers and went on to include what AGCO said were the first mass-produced, self-propelled combines and combine harvesters; some of the first four-wheel-drive tractors; and first electronic hitch control systems.

However, the company attributed Harry Ferguson’s TE 20 tractor, released in 1946, as the product that “truly embodies the spirit of Daniel Massey’s original company.” It added that the light, reasonably priced tractor was able to replace machines one and a half times its size while offering increased productivity, versatility and ease of use.

“When Daniel Massey recognized the benefit of industrially manufactured implements and established Massey Mfg. Co. in Ontario, Canada, in 1847, he began a legacy of farmer-focused innovation,” AGCO stated. Shown is the MF 8S Series tractor. (Photo: Massey Ferguson)

Today, the Massey Ferguson brand encompasses equipment releases in HHP, CUE, material handling, hay and forage, planters and more. One of its most recent introductions is the MF 8S Series tractor, which AGCO describes as “the culmination of 175 years of our progress – and our farmers’.”

“We are proud to celebrate 175 years of serving the global agricultural community,” said Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America. “It’s a fantastic milestone. We appreciate the support and loyalty of generations of Massey Ferguson customers, as well as those who are discovering the benefits of our straightforward, dependable approach to design with our newest models. From rural lifestyle to production ag, our equipment is built for those who are born to farm.”