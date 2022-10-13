Marquardt to introduce Intelli-Control range at Bauma

At Bauma 2022, which will take place at Messe München from October 24-30, Marquardt will unveil its new Intelli-Control product family.

Intelli-Control from Marquardt (Photo: Marquardt)

These controls are described as setting new standards for off-road vehicles, delivering intuitive operation together with elevated safety standards and a high-quality feel. The dirt- and water-resistant button and rotary dial controls are compliant with IP69K and are configurable to specific uses.

In addition, the company will further introduce its new PnD3 platform. The mass production-ready drive authorisation system enables cyber-secure vehicle access via smartphone by way of a digital key. This supports digital vehicle checkouts and check ins easier, while drivers have all the keys they need on their handset.

Marquardt also produces hybrid and battery-electric drive systems. The company can supply all related components, including battery management systems, through to cell voltage monitoring (including charge monitoring). The Interactive Charging Socket offers a series of features, including different LED charge status indicators and automated port flaps to protect pins.

These, together with Marquardt’s DemoCar 2.0 virtual experience, can be reviewed by stand visitors at the upcoming Bauma fair.