Marion Body Works adds manufacturing facility

The company will transition its commercial truck body product line to the Shawano, Wis., facility, with a target of fall of 2022 for full production at the new location. (Photo: Marion Body Works)

Marion Body Works, a national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, has announced its plans for expansion.

The company acquired additional manufacturing space in Shawano, Wis., which is 22 miles east of its main headquarters in Marion. The building encompasses 113,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and the adjacent 7000 sq. ft. office includes two training rooms, an employee lounge and numerous meeting/conference rooms. Over the next few months the company said it will transition its commercial truck body product line to the Shawano facility. The company said has targeted the fall of 2022 for full production at the new location.

Marion Body Works’ new factory in Shawano, Wis. (Photo: Marion Body Works)

“It is an undisputable fact that our customers’ need for commercial truck bodies has increased and so has our market share of the product. This new manufacturing space will allow us to continue serving our customers while also acting as a catalyst for continued growth of the product line at Marion Body Works,” said Curt Ignacio, president and CEO of Marion Body Works. “It is important that our employees at Marion Body Works are given the tools they need to meet and exceed customer expectations. This new facility is a tremendous space addition that will enhance operations and throughput.”

Marion Body Works said it will maintain its headquarters at 211 W. Ramsdell St. in Marion, Wis., and that it will continue to grow the product lines at the main Marion campus. The company said the addition of the new facility solidifies its position for growth and communicates the strength of its industry presence.

“The new commercial production facility is not just to help maintain and grow our market-leading presence in this industry, but to make Marion Body Works a market-leading employer in this new community and throughout Northeast Wisconsin.” Ignacio said. “Regardless of their facility of origin, all products with the Marion Body Works name will bear the same high quality our customers have come to rely on.”