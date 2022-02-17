Mann+Hummel introduces filter for synthetic fuels

Mann-Filter solution for synthetic fuel Photo: Mann+Hummel

To help support the reduction of CO2 related to commercial transport, Mann+Hummel has introduced a new Mann-Filter fuel filter range which is compatible with synthetic fuels.

Dr. Björn Schmid, director of Material Development at Mann+Hummel, offered related details: “Synthetic fuels can be aggressive to some types of elastomer seals and can leach plasticizers from the fuel filter sealing ring. As a result, a seal can lose up to 10% of its volume. In the worst case, this can even cause fuel to flow out and the filter to come loose while driving.”

The seal materials in Mann-Filter fuel filters for synthetic fuels have been tested according to DIN EN 15940. They are developed for the specific application and have the relevant OE approvals. They ensure a permanent hold and a complete seal of the filter.

Mann+Hummel has already started series production of these fuel filters for various commercial vehicle manufacturers. In the independent automotive aftermarket, for example, the Mann-Filter WK 11 052 is available in OE quality for Volvo and Renault trucks. The range is now being extended.

“The mobility of the future will certainly consist of a mix of different drive technologies and liquid fuels will be required for a long time, such as in the area of long-distance heavy goods traffic. Here, synthetic fuels can make an additional contribution to effective climate protection in transport,” said Schmid.