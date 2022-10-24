Manitowoc shows new luffing jib tower cranes at Bauma

Visitors to Bauma 2022 saw the design and technology upgrades that will roll out to the Potain range of luffing jib tower cranes as Manitowoc introduced the first in a new generation, the MR 229. The MR 229 is the first Potain luffing jib crane to feature Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS), the control command system already on all Potain hammerhead cranes.

The MR 229 is the first Potain luffing jib crane to feature Manitowoc’s Crane Control System. (Photo: Manitowoc)

“We are excited to bring this first model in the new generation of Potain luffing jib cranes to market, offering customers the benefits of greater performance, efficiency, and flexibility. It is a preview of many more great things to come from our Potain line of luffing jib cranes,” said Thibaut Le Besnerais, vice president for brand and product management, tower cranes, at Manitowoc.

The company said CCS maximizes lifting performance, increases flexibility on the jobsite, improves ergonomics for the crane operator, and decreases commissioning times. It has the ability to activate Potain Plus quickly and easily from the cab via joystick control, said the company, while Potain Plus is technology that maximizes load curves for cranes while optimizing lift speeds.

The Potain MR 229 is the first luffing jib crane from the company to come equipped with the new Potain Connect telematics system, which the company said gives owners greater control and insight into their cranes, offering seamless integration of remote diagnostics, advanced analytics, and fleet management to boost uptime and machine utilization.

Easy installation

Manitowoc said assembling the crane on-site has been streamlined, with the MR 229 offering reduced windvane spans for easier installation on constrained jobsites. The out-of-service radius is between 10 and 12 m, which it said is 5 to 10 m less than equivalent cranes in the category.

Operator productivity is a key focus, with the Ultra View cab offering panoramic visibility and comfort. Its ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue, allowing optimal productivity on the jobsite. From the seat, all controls are accessible directly from the joysticks for minimum effort, with the jog dial allowing easy navigation and menu selection from the CCS screen.

For operations requiring closer control, the speed limiter gives increased precision by recalibrating controls so bigger joystick movements deliver restricted responses from the mechanisms. The speed limiter can be adjusted in increments of 25% and is a great feature for operations where high accuracy is required. Operators can also customize the controls to their own liking, setting pre-defined speeds and dynamism of movements to suit their preferences.