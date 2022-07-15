MAE installs wheel load test stand at Komatsu plant

The new test stand will be used to test a vehicle’s wheel loading in a safe environment. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), a manufacturer of testing equipment, dynamometers and related products based in Twinsburg, Ohio, has completed installation of an end-of-line (EOL) heavy-duty wheel load test stand at Komatsu’s Newberry, S.C. plant.

MAE’s product offering includes EOL systems designed to handle multi-function vehicle testing, production electronic and wire harness testing, chassis sensor and electronic testing, production engine and transmission testing, systems with CAN communications and other applications. The company can also upgrade our existing production EOL hardware and software, interface with existing databases or supply a complete turnkey production testing solution.

The test stand includes software and controls and is upgradeable for added functionality. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Komatsu’s new test stand, along with the software and controls, will be used to test a vehicle’s wheel loading in a safe environment. The system is upgradeable with features such as brake testing and communication with the vehicle’s ECM to verify vehicle status.

MAE has had a longstanding relationship with Komatsu, which develops and supplies equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets.

“Mustang’s experience with these types of end-of-line testing systems was key in Komatsu’s choice of suppliers and we look forward to continuing our working relationships with world leading heavy-duty equipment manufacturers such as Komatsu,” said David Ganzhorn, vice president of sales, Mustang Advanced Engineering.