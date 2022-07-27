MAE dynamometer installed at SCAG Power Equipment

By Becky Schultz27 July 2022

SCAG Power Equipment requested the custom-designed dynamometer due to an increase in the need for electric power equipment. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), a Twinsburg, Ohio-based manufacturer of testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, has completed installation of a specialty chassis dynamometer at Metalcraft of Mayville, Mayville, Wis., for its SCAG Power Equipment division.

SCAG Power Equipment, which manufactures electric- and gas-powered zero-turn lawn mowers, requested the custom-designed dynamometer in response to an increase in the need for electric power equipment. It plans to use the system for both end-of-line testing and for research and development of products.

According to MAE, the dyno uses two eddy current power absorber units (PAUs) with a 1:1 roller to PAU ratio. Most of the mowers being tested will produce low horsepower (e.g., 12 hp) with higher torque. The two PAUs are needed due to accommodate the zero-turn mowers’ independently controlled bi-directional drive wheels.

In addition to the dual air-cooled PAUs, the dynamometer system offers precise load control with accurate road load simulation and repeatability, said MAE, adding that it is designed for low maintenance, above-ground installation and safe and easy operation.

