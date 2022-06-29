MAE dynamometer aids Aramco mobile carbon capture research

The custom-designed MAE-7500-3K400-FAN-BG dynamometer will facilitate Aramco’s research into mobile carbon capture in trucks and buses. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE), a U.S. manufacturer of testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, has completed the installation of a heavy-duty chassis dynamometer at the Aramco research and development center in Novi, Mich. It will be used to facilitate Aramco’s research into mobile carbon capture in heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Since 2010, Aramco, an integrated energy and chemical company, has been researching the mobile carbon capture as one means of decreasing carbon emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles. The process works by taking exhaust gases and bringing them into contact with a medium that naturally binds to the CO2 to capture it. The medium is then stripped and the CO2 compressed and stored onboard the vehicle until it can be offloaded, with the potential for re-use as a raw material in other industries and processes, such as carbon cured concrete.

The chassis dynamometer features three air-cooled eddy current power absorber units (PAUs), an inertia disc and three individual fans for the PAUs. (Photo: Mustang Advanced Engineering)

Aramco‘s research in pickup trucks and sedans has shown a 25% reduction of CO2 from mobile carbon capture compared to standard capture rates. Now, the company has engaged MAE in the development of a chassis dynamometer to simulate – with precise load control and repeatability – the driving conditions for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks and buses.

MAE installed the custom-designed MAE-7500-3K400-FAN-BG dynamometer below ground at the facility. It features three air-cooled eddy current power absorber units (PAUs), an inertia disc and three individual fans for the PAUs. Several levels of testing capabilities are provided in the modular, compact package, plus it offers upgradeable capabilities.

Using the new dynamometer, Aramco will continue to advance its research in hopes of accelerating the reduction of emissions and improving fuel efficiency in the transportation industry.