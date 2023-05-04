Mack unveils Granite powered by CNG

Mack Trucks unveiled a Mack Granite truck powered by compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered at 2023 WasteExpo in New Orleans.

Mack has introduced a new Mack Granite truck that operates on CNG for waste industry applications. (Photo: Mack)

Developed for waste customers that want an alternative fuel solution or that generate their own fuel from landfill gas, the Mack Granite CNG truck incorporates a Cummins L9N engine. The L9N is an inline six-cylinder spark-ignited turbocharged/charge-air cooled engine rated 320 hp with a maximum torque of 1000 lb. ft. The engine is matched with an Allison 4500 fully automatic six-speed transmission.

“Mack Trucks is known for producing customized trucks that meet the exacting needs of our customers,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The CNG Granite model is a perfect example of our capabilities. Our waste customers asked for a CNG-powered Granite, and working with Cummins, we delivered a solution that offers the durability, reliability and comfort for which Mack Trucks is known.”

The CNG Mack Granite truck is only available as an axle-back model and features the new, more modern fascia with an updated chrome grille and self-heating LED headlamps that offer brighter illumination, improving forward visibility by up to 29% and peripheral visibility by up to 50%.