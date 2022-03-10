Mack Trucks offers Allison 3000 RDS transmission in MD Series

Mack Trucks expanded its vocational offering to medium-duty customers today, by announcing that the Allison 3000 RDS transmission is now available for order for the Mack MD Series models. Mack made the announcement during the 2022 Work Truck Show, March 8-11, held in-person at the Indiana Convention Center.

Mack Trucks expanded its current vocational offering to medium-duty customers today, announcing that the Allison 3000 RDS transmission is now available for order for the Mack MD Series models. Mack made the announcement during the 2022 Work Truck Show, March 8-11, at the Indiana Convention Center. (Photo: Allison)

Expanding to include the Allison 3000 RDS as an option for the MD Series was a strategic decision allowing additional options for applications that demand more power but are best suited for medium-duty vehicles.

“Mack is pleased to now offer the Allison 3000 transmission as an option,” said Dayle Wetherell, Mack vice president of medium duty sales. “The transmission enables customers to haul more payload and utilize a live power PTO, both of which are critical for our customers desiring a medium-duty vehicle that can handle demanding applications.”

Mack previously only offered the Allison 2500 RDS for its MD Series models, which are assembled at its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) plant in the Roanoke Valley, Va. Recently, Mack produced its 5000th MD Series truck at the facility. The Allison 3000RDS transmission offers greater versatility for customers in 4x2 refuse, tank and dump applications.

The MD Series equipped with an Allison 3000 RDS transmission is approved at a 33,000-lb. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) for refuse and recycling applications, allowing the Mack MD to haul more. The Allison 3000 also allows for a live power Power Takeoff (PTO) for MD Series tanker trucks delivering heating oil, water, fuel and propane, and dump trucks, enabling the vehicle to move while using the PTO at the same time.

“The ability to have a direct-drive PTO is extremely important for some of Mack’s medium-duty customers because they can lift and lower a dump body while driving without worrying about what gear the truck is in,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “It’s also important for snowplows and salt spreaders that need to work at the same time.”

The Allison 3000 RDS also offers a higher Gross Combination Weight Rating (GCWR), allowing customers to drive the Mack MD Series model and pull utility trailers with small excavators. The Mack MD Series equipped with an Allison 3000RDS will have a GCWR of 45,000 lb.

The Mack MD Series can be spec’d to be a Class 6 with a GVWR of 25,995 lb. and a Class 7, with a GVWR of 33,000 lb. With the MD Series, Mack now offers a complete lineup up vehicles from Class 6 to 8. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD Series meets a wide variety of needs for medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The Class 6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD Series features a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design has an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches and is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network.