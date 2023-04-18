Mack Boring mourns passing of Edward “Ned” McGovern III

Mack Boring & Parts Co., a North American distributor of marine and industrial engines and components, has announced the passing of industry veteran Edward “Ned” McGovern III at age 77, following a seven-year battle with cancer.

Edward “Ned” McGovern III

Ned was born on March 21, 1946, in Orange, N.J., the oldest son of Mary (née Klein) and Edward “Mack” McGovern Jr. A proud Marine veteran, Ned completed his tour of service on October 6, 1968, and began his 46-year career at Mack Boring & Parts Co. the next day. In 1990, he became the third generation of McGovern leaders to become president of Mack Boring, and later served as co-president with his brother Steve from 2003-2008. Ned completed his career with the company in 2014, retiring as Chairman Emeritus.

Ned and the McGovern family transformed Mack Boring with the addition of key products such as Yanmar, Isuzu and Scania. The family founded the Engine City Technical Institute and trained thousands of technicians, preparing them for careers in both on- and off-road engine service. The company reorganized into five strategic business units to position itself for future growth to come. Ned assembled a strong management team using efficient planning models which led to record growth and increased market share, Mack Boring noted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 20, 2023, in Summit, N.J.