Lots of experience for DP Summit judges

The deadline for submissions for the Diesel Progress Summit Awards is July 15.

A panel of judges with broad experience in the engine and components industries will determine the contenders – and ultimately the winners – of the awards at the 2022 Diesel Progress Summit.

The awards, a key part of the DP Summit, will be handed out at the culmination of the event, which will be held Sept. 26-27 at the Loews Chicago hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The four judges are John Duncan, Bob Apple, Greg Moreland and Clint Schroer.

John Duncan

John Duncan

Duncan spent more than 40 years in the mobile and industrial components world. On the hydraulic side, he held sales positions at the Rexroth Mobile Hydraulics Division and he later was president of Hagglunds Hydraulics’ U.S. operations.

On the mechanical side, he served as president of ZF’s North American Off-Highway business. He later was president of specialty gearbox manufacturer Cotta Transmission, as well as and chief executive of InterTractor, a machine undercarriage manufacturer. His most recent role was CEO at Crenlo Engineered Cabs.

Bob Apple

Bob Apple

Apple is an independent consultant who also has more than 40 years of experience in the off-highway industrial, marine, powertrain and automotive industries. He retired from engine manufacturer Volvo Penta, having served as vice president in manufacturing, sales and marketing and industrial engine sales. Prior to that, he was general manager for AutoNation USA and held various leadership roles in 20 years at Saturn Corp./General Motors.

Greg Moreland

Greg Moreland

Moreland is an industry veteran experienced with the commercialization of motion control products. During his 40-year career, he worked and resided in the U.S., Mexico and Europe fulfilling roles in sales, marketing, product and general management. Knowledgeable about systems employing hydraulic, mechanical and electric technology, he worked for a range of suppliers, including Teledyne, White Drive Products, Oerlikon Drive Systems and Dana. Now retired, he provides consulting services.

Clint Schroer

Clint Schroer

Schroer spent nearly a decade at Cummins in strategic and marketing roles, as well as managing a sales region. After Cummins, he worked at a digital software and services company and later worked at autonomous truck specialist Embark Trucks. He currently serves as a digital strategy consultant with Slalom Consulting, a global firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformations.

Awards categories

The four judges will oversee an expanded awards program that will cover the following categories:

- Engine of the year under 175 hp.

- Engine of the year over 175 hp.

- Engine technology of the year award.

- Engine distributor of the year – North America.

- Engine distributor of the year – International.

- Digital Technology award.

- Powertrain Product of the year.

- Electric or Hybrid Power Application of the Year.

- New Power Technology Award.

- Employer of the Year.

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

Submitting Awards Nominations

Companies can nominate themselves or their own products or be nominated by customers or suppliers. Nominations do not need to be submitted by a third party. The nominations will be reviewed and selected by the judging panel.

For more information on the judging criteria or to submit an award nomination, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/awards.html.

Now in its fourth year, the Diesel Progress Summit is presented by Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International, New Power Progress and KHL Events.

For information on attending and sponsorship opportunities, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/