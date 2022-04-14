LiuGong North America adds dealership

LiuGong North America has added Love Power Equipment to its dealership lineup. Love Power Equipment, Inc., located in Homosassa, Fla., sells to a six-county area north of Tampa and is a full-line LiuGong dealer that sells both forklifts and construction equipment.

Love Power Equipment is the newest LiuGong North America dealership in Florida. (Photo: LiuGong)

“Florida has a great opportunity with a lot of construction projects going on, and it was exciting for us to be in this space,” said Steve Craig, Love Power general manager. “The LiuGong management team has a great and diverse background to grow their business, and that’s why we joined forces.”

The company is looking to expand its footprint through construction projects near and north of Tampa, with toll roads, freeway expansions and small agricultural projects potentially on the radar.

“With Florida serving as a hotbed of activity for construction projects and economic development, it’s exciting to welcome a new western Florida-based dealer to the LiuGong family,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan.

LiuGong Construction Machinery North America, LLC, a subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, is headquartered in Katy, Texas.