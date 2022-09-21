LiuGong North America adds dealer in Arkansas

By Becky Schultz21 September 2022

LuiGong 835H Crouse Equipment will sell LiuGong excavators and wheel loaders, such as the 835H loader shown. (Photo: LiuGong)

LiuGong North America has added Crouse Equipment as a new construction equipment dealer. The Sheridan, Ark.-based dealer will sell LiuGong excavators and wheel loaders.

Founded in 1985, Crouse Equipment is a family-run company that has focused mainly on the forestry space. The agreement, which comes after several months of due diligence into LiuGong’s products, services and support networks, will enable the dealer to diversify into industries in which it has previously struggled, said Dean Crouse, president, Crouse Equipment. The company seeks to expand its business into segments such as quarry and aggregates and plastic recycling.

Adding another dealer in the region also continues to strengthen LiuGong’s dealer network. “The further development of LiuGong’s dealer network is central to our growth strategy in North America,” said Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America. “We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best available in our industry and we want great partners to represent and support them with our customers. We’re confident in the Crouse team and thrilled to have them as partners as we introduce our brand in Arkansas.”

