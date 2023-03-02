LiuGong North America adds 1st Choice Material Handling to dealer lineup

1st Choice Material Handling is now the most recent equipment dealership to join the expanding LiuGong North America dealer network.

“1st Choice fits our needs in the material handling space,” said Jared Ward, vice president of the Material Handling Division at LiuGong North America. “We look forward to working together to serve our customers in a key region for our business.”

Based in Memphis, Tenn., 1st Choice said its leaders chose to partner with LiuGong due to the manufacturer’s high-quality machines and components and because the company’s growth strategy matches 1st Choice’s goals.

“We were looking for an affordable solution with great support to offer in our market,” said Chuck Langley, general sales manager at 1st Choice. “The strength of the manufacturing and unit components drove our decision, in addition to the growth they had set as goals.”

1st Choice Material Handling and LiuGong will work together to expand the manufacturer’s reach in Memphis, Tenn. and the surrounding area. (Photo: LiuGong North America)

1st Choice was founded in 2019 and offers parts, services, sales and rentals across the Memphis region and the surrounding counties of northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Before that, the company distributed forklifts and other material handling equipment nationally for more than 15 years.

The dealer said its staff of seasoned professionals have more than 200 years of combined experience maintaining and servicing equipment.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said 1st Choice is a highly respected dealer in the Mid-South region, and the manufacturer is looking forward to working together to expand their reach in the area.

“1st Choice exemplifies what it means to be a reliable resource for their customers, and we look forward to seeing that service extended to our products,” Ryan said. “Their reputation for excellence will be an important part of expanding our reach in the region.”

Already this year, LiuGong North America has added Illinois-based Casey Equipment and Alabama-based Broadhead Equipment to its network.