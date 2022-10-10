LiuGong adds Apex Equipment to dealer network

Apex Equipment will offer LiuGong equipment sales and support of equipment across a territory that spans from Oklahoma to Southern Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Shown is the 877H wheel loader. (Photo: LiuGong)

LiuGong North America has further expanded its dealer network with the addition of Apex Equipment Inc. Based in Atoka, Okla., the dealership covers a territory spanning from Oklahoma to Southern Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

Apex Equipment offers machinery for construction, mining, quarry, municipal, forestry, agriculture, consumer recreation, oil, gas and material handling applications. Its central location in the Kiamichi Mountains places it in an optimal position to gain business from residential and construction projects taking place across Oklahoma. There is also an array of quarry, mining and major construction companies in the surrounding areas.

Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America, said the partnership with APEX Equipment will continue to strengthen its dealer network in the region. “The growth of our dealer network is central to our strategy in North America,” he said. “We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best on the market, and we want great partners to represent and support them with our customers. We believe Apex Equipment is a perfect example and are excited to work together.”

Ryan Mitchell, president, Apex Equipment, said he believes the partnership will be mutually beneficial. “We were looking for a dependable product to represent and sell in a very demanding industry,” he said. “This partnership will allow us to stimulate growth in local and statewide economies and maintain customer relationships based on integrity and trust. Providing superior sales and service will be our trademark while representing LiuGong North America and Apex Equipment.”