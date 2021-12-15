Littelfuse completes acquisition of Carling Technologies

Littelfuse, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Carling Technologies, Inc. Carling is a supplier of switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in commercial transportation, communications infrastructure and marine markets. Littelfuse purchased Carling for $315 million in cash.

Carling Technologies’ CM-Series multiplexed switching system. The company has been acquired by Littelfuse.

“The combination of our companies significantly expands our technologies and capabilities, enabling critical scale,” said Dave Lesperance, vice president and general manager, Littelfuse Commercial Vehicle Business. “The addition of Carling more than doubles the size of our commercial vehicle business, and our complementary customers, channels, and products will accelerate our growth in strategic markets. It is a pleasure to welcome the Carling employees to the Littelfuse team, and we look forward to their contributions, as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Founded in 1920, Carling is headquartered in Plainville, Conn., with offices and facilities located around the world. The company has annualized sales of approximately $170 million and will be reported within the Littelfuse commercial vehicle business incorporated into the company’s Automotive reporting segment.