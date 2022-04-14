Linde Hydraulics kicks off major internal investment

Linde Hydraulics is to invest €50 million across its global production network. The money will be used to upgrade operations in the home market of Germany and at other international locations.

At the plant in Aschaffenburg, the capital will fund new machinery to the value of €18 million. This includes a melting oven, flexible test benches and five-axis machining centres.

More machining centres will be added at the company’s Ballenstedt plant, which manufactures valves and valve kits including the new VW22/18 M5-03. In total, €12 million will be invested at this facility.

Configuration of VW22/18 M5-03 valves Photo: Linde Hydraulics

The AB-GUSStech foundry in Schweinheim, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde Hydraulics, will also undergo a round of modernisation, including the addition of new automation tech for casting preparation.

Michael Kessler, COO of Linde Hydraulics commented that in total the company would be running about 50 upgrade projects in parallel, but these would all contribute to future production flexibility.

Locations outside Germany are also benefitting from the investment. In the US, a second assembly line has been added, while the plant in China has had new machinery installed.

Linde Hydraulics produces high- and medium pressure hydraulic pumps, motors and valves used on mobile machinery across the construction, mining and agricultural sectors.

The company reports that it plans to have all upgrades and improvements completed by 2025.