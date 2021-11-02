Lincoln Electric, SES in 3D printing MOU

Lincoln Electric and Stress Engineering Services, Inc. (SES) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration in large-format metal additive manufacturing (AM). Lincoln Electric and SES bring complementary strengths to the world of metal additive manufacturing, and now these two leaders are combining efforts to help promote this high-growth sector and the applications within it.

Also known as 3D printing, additive manufacturing is of increasing interest to the energy, power generation and oil & gas industries, Lincoln said. There are significant potential benefits of AM for large-scale metal part fabrication, including drastically shorter lead times, reduced costs, digital inventory, design flexibility and high quality, especially when compared to castings.

“SES customers have pain points in sourcing and manufacturing their large metal components that Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions can alleviate,” said Michael Whitehead, senior vice president, Global Automation, Cutting & Additive Businesses of Lincoln Electric. “By working with Stress Engineering Services, we anticipate driving additive adoption faster by helping customers realize the myriad benefits provided by large-scale metal additive manufacturing.”

Lincoln said its close collaboration with SES will help customers accelerate the adoption and qualification of AM parts. SES assists on the front end with design and analysis and the back end with validation testing, leveraging its industry-leading design and test capabilities for large components. Lincoln Electric said it is on the cutting edge of metal AM technology and with its vertical integration and installed capacity can deliver high-quality AM components fast.

“Our commitment to the adoption of large format metal additive manufacturing technology is unparalleled through validation testing and our other capabilities,” said Jack Miller, president, SES. “This alliance strengthens our service portfolio and capabilities in new and important areas. We are very excited to work with Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions to create an outstanding commercial client-focused team that benefits all stakeholders and will ultimately affect client’s capital and operating costs positively.”

For more information, visit https://additive.lincolnelectric.com/