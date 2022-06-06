Linamar completes Salford Group acquisition

Linamar Corp. announced it has completed its acquisition of the Salford group of companies, a global supplier of crop nutrition application and tillage products. The acquisition, which was first announced in April, is an important milestone in the expansion of Linamar Agriculture’s portfolio, the company said.

Linamar has completed its acquisition of Salford Group, a manufacturer of application and tillage products. (Photo: Salford Group)

“We are very pleased to complete this acquisition,” said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s executive chair and CEO. “Salford is an outstanding brand in farm tillage and crop nutrition. Together with our current ag division, MacDon, we have a solid foundation from which to execute our agriculture strategy going forward. We are thrilled to welcome the Salford Group into the Linamar family today.”

Salford Group, founded in 1978 is headquartered in Salford, Ontario, Canada, with three manufacturing locations in Canada and two manufacturing locations in the United States. The Salford product lineup includes both pneumatic and spinner type fertilizer spreaders, cover crop seeders, and a range of tillage equipment.

Salford’s products are engineered to be complementary to mainline OEM products with performance advantages related to higher productivity, greater efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Linamar reportedly paid approximately $260 million Canadian ($194.38 million U.S.) in the acquisition. The company said it used funds available through its existing credit facilities to complete this transaction.