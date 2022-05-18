Liebherr shows customers expanded U.S. operations and products

On May 12, Liebherr USA Co. hosted its first Customer Day, bringing in visitors from around the globe to showcase its expanded product lineup for the U.S. market, as well as to reveal $60 million (USD) in enhancements to its Newport News, Virginia, headquarters.

“After two years of anticipation, we are honored to present our newly expanded facilities and products on such a momentous day,” said Dr. Tim Gerhardt, managing director. “This opportunity allows us to showcase Liebherr’s growth and dedication to our U.S. partners and customers.”

During the event, the company highlighted and demonstrated offerings from across its 10 product segments: earthmoving, material handling technology, deep foundation machines, tower cranes, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes, concrete technology, components as well as refrigerators and freezers. Products unveiled included the TA230 articulated dump truck, LTM 1110-5.2 all-terrain crane, LTM 1300-6.3 all-terrain crane, LR 1700 crawler crane, LR 1400 SX crawler crane, LR 1250.1 unplugged crawler crane, LRB 23 piling & drilling rig, 36 XXT truck mounted concrete pump, 80-LP line pump and PR 776 dozer.

The event allowed customers to experience product presentations and a live application show of various new machines. More than 30 exhibits were positioned throughout the grounds, with product experts on hand to explain special features of the new machines and give insights on using established models.

In addition, visitors were able to tour the expanded campus in Newport News, which includes $60 million in enhancements to facilities, including a 60,000-sq.-ft. administrative building, 82,000-sq.-ft. workshop and training facility, 92,000-sq.-ft. parts distribution warehouse including retail operations, one-story 7,500-sq.-ft. wash bay building and guard house.

According to Liebherr, the new campus significantly increases production operations for concrete pumps and repair capacity for mobile and crawler cranes and for construction equipment. The new shop is also equipped to handle the growing numbers of earthmoving equipment being offered in the U.S.

“The investment in our new Liebherr USA headquarters and facilities represents our strong commitment to the U.S. market. The new state of the art repair and training facilities as well as the new central warehouse are, in terms of size and technical standards, advanced and comply with current and future requirements of our customers, covering all 10 product segments. This in combination with our highly qualified and motivated workforce perfectly serves and supports our customers in the USA,” stated Kai Friedrich, managing director.