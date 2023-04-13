Liebherr expands pump portfolio

Liebherr has expanded its portfolio of open circuit pumps with the addition of the DPVO 550i, which offers a nominal size of 550cc, or can be used as a double pump with a nominal size of 1100cc. The DPVO 550i is suited for the mining and industrial sectors, as well as maritime applications.

Liebherr DPVO 550i open circuit pump. (Photo: Liebherr)

“Like all pumps in this product family, the DPVO 550i is characterized by a particular robustness. In the view of digitalization, this product is ready to incorporate various sensor technologies,” said Guillaume Bonnetot, general manager Systems at Liebherr-Mining Equipment Colmar SAS.

The pump will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bulle, Switzerland, and will be used in Liebherr’s own machines.

In addition, a nominal size of 100cc has been added to the LH30VO pump family. The line also includes nominal sizes of 28, 45 and 85cc. The pump family can be used in applications ranging from mobile machinery and stationary hydraulics and primary work functions to secondary applications, such as in fans, auxiliary drives or steering systems.

The LH30VO100 consists of a modular system of eight controllers with a variety of combination options, Liebherr noted. The variable drive-through concept allows the selection and addition of further pumps when installing them on the machine.

Liebherr DMVA axial piston double motor. (Photo: Liebherr)

The new DMVA axial piston double motor product family offers a swashplate design for use in open and closed circuit. This makes the product particularly suited for use in winch and drilling drives, the company said.

The two smaller rotary groups allow for significantly higher speeds compared to the larger rotary group. Both swashplates can be swiveled independently or parallel to each other; the inverse piston design provides a swivel angle of 22 degrees. The common connecting plate is designed to enable easier installation of piping.