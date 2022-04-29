Leadership transition at Winsert

Winsert, LLC, a global supplier of advanced alloy materials and critical metal parts such as engine valve seat inserts, has announced a transition of leadership. As of April 29, 2022, Mark Coduti assumed the role of president from Trisha Lemery, who has served as Winsert’s president and CEO since 2010.

Mark Coduti

Previously chief operating officer, Coduti has been working with the management team for several months in preparation for this new role. Coduti has had a long and varied career that included an earlier three-year stint at Winsert as director of sales and marketing. He left the company for a time and held senior positions in sales at wire harness specialist Unlimited Services and process flow control supplier FCX Performance before returning to Winsert in 2020 as chief sales and strategic growth officer.

In March, Altus Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on middle market manufacturing companies in the U.S., acquired Winsert, which is based in Marinette, Wis. Other Altus companies include Thermal Solutions Manufacturing, a Tennessee-based provider of radiators and heat exchangers for commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment and marine applications, and Magnatech, a Pennsylvania supplier of equipment for the hydraulic and industrial hose industries.

Trisha Lemery

“We have such a talented workforce, and it’s exciting for us to be able to strategically position Winsert for growth well into the future,” Coduti said. “For the past 45 years, the Dickinson family has built a magnificent organization that our community can be proud of. It is now our job to ensure Winsert continues to thrive for the next 45 years. Our team is up for the challenge, and we are excited to work with Altus to make this happen.”

Lemery, who has been with Winsert since 1992 and whose father and family founded the company, will remain on Winsert’s board of directors and has also transitioned to a new business development role where she will assist in the company’s add-on acquisition strategy.

“We have come a long way as a company and look forward to executing on Mark’s vision to take Winsert to new heights,” Lemery said. “We have a loyal and great customer base who value Winsert’s solutions. We look forward to building upon these partnerships through our enhanced capabilities to meet additional needs within their current as well as future applications.”