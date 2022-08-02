Lawsons recruitment expands renewables division

Lawsons Global Recruitment has appointed Donna Andrews as Global Head of its Clean Fuel & Renewables Division, working across sectors including construction, energy and equipment manufacturing.

Andrews brings more than 20 years of experience in recruitment, mainly focused on environmental and energy industries. She has worked extensively in technologies including carbon capture and storage, clean fuels, hydrogen, wind energy, solar and photovoltaics (PV), biomass fuel and sustainable design.

Donna Andrews, Global Head of the Clean Fuel & Renewables Division at Lawsons Global recruitment. (Photo: Lawsons)

Lawsons, which is part of KHL Group, provides recruitment, executive search and talent services to companies in the construction, energy and power industries.

“I am very excited to be joining the Lawsons global team”, said Andrews, “My primary focus will be to develop and grow the Clean Fuel & Renewable Energy division across Europe and North America.

“With more steps being taken to secure a future where we are powered by cleaner, cheaper, reliable homegrown energy, Lawsons Global Recruitment will be looking to develop key strategic partnerships to assist in hiring talent in both the clean fuel and renewable energy sectors. “

Important appointment

Douglas MacDonald, Managing Director of Lawsons, said the appointment was important for the business; “Donna has enormous knowledge of the renewable sector and will help us expand further in this key area.

“The wider renewables sector is experiencing dynamic areas of growth for both investment and employment, which is seeing a surge in new roles in already mature industries.

“These include solar, wind and bioenergy, and carbon capture and storage (CCS). The latter technology received a massive boost recently, with the U.S. government announcing $3.5 billion in funding for CCS projects.”

Andrews engagement with the renewable sector is reflected in her management of two important LinkedIn forums, the International Carbon Capture & Storage Forum and the International Offshore Wind Forum.

For more information on Lawsons Global Recruitment, see here.