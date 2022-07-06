Larger hydrogen engine from China Yuchai

China Yuchai International Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has unveiled what it called the largest and most powerful heavy-duty hydrogen engine in China.

China Yuchai announced it has developed the YCK16H hydrogen engine that offers ratings up to 560 hp. (Photo: China Yuchai)

With a displacement of 15.93 L and a maximum output of 560 hp, the YCK16H targets commercial vehicles and distributed energy applications. The company said the new engine differs from other products in the marketplace in that it is smaller and lighter but produces a high output and can be used in various heavy-duty commercial vehicles such as the 49T semi-trailer, as well as for power generation.

The YCK16H incorporates a proprietary smart engine control system along with an advanced high-pressure common rail fuel system. A twin scroll turbocharger enables stronger power, higher thermal efficiency and better combustion stability, China Yuchai said.

The platform is designed with high adaptability for different fuel concentrations, which allows the engines to operate with different hydrogen fuels, including gray hydrogen, green hydrogen and hydrogen from methanol.

“New energy technologies are rapidly evolving and our new hydrogen-fired YCK16H engine marks another milestone on our zero-carbon energy track,” said Weng Ming Hoh, president of China Yuchai. “Our new energy engine technologies support China’s long-term strategic plans to lower emissions.”

The introduction of the heavy-duty YCK16H engine follows the launch of China Yuchai’s first hydrogen-fired engine, the YCK05H, in December 2021. The light-duty YCK05H is designed for the urban bus, municipal administration, sanitation and logistics markets.