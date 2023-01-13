LaDuke new technical sales manager at Isuzu

Isuzu Motors America, LLC has appointed Alex LaDuke to the new role of technical sales manager. LaDuke, who has been with Isuzu since 2018, had previously held application and sales engineering roles.

Alex LaDuke

Prior to Isuzu, he was production support engineer at automotive electronics manufacturer Gentex.

“Alex takes on this role looking to expand his experience within Isuzu PowerTrain and utilize his application engineering expertise to enhance customer interfacing, and sales and application review processing to support existing and new customer business opportunities,” said Russel Pollack, executive manager, Distributor Sales & Business Development at Isuzu.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., Isuzu Motors America, LLC Powertrain Division is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.