Kubota to show new electronically controlled engines at Bauma

Kubota announced it will present two new engine models at the Bauma trade fair in Munich, Germany, expanding its fully electronically controlled engine lineup below 19 kW. The previously announced new D902-K engine will be joined by a new electronically controlled model, both of which will feature Kubota’s advanced TVCR combustion system technology.

The D902-K (shown) will be joined by a new electronically controlled model, both of which will feature Kubota’s advanced TVCR combustion system technology. (Photo: Kubota)

Daniel Grant, manager, marketing intelligence, Business Unit Engine Europe, Kubota UK, said the engines’ advanced technology and new combustion systems will offer end users a range of benefits, including easy installation, clean emissions and low fuel consumption.

“Both the D902-K and the new TVCR are able to easily replace current Kubota models as they offer the same dimensions, weight and engine mount positions,” he said, adding, “These new electronically-controlled engines mean that users of our current inline, mechanical fuel injection engines can upgrade with minimal engineering cost due to the new engines having similar dimensions.”

The D902-K three-cylinder, vertical, water-cooled, four-cycle diesel engine meets EPA Tier 4, EU Stage V and China IV as well as China Category III national regulations, and has a smoke level well below visible smoke levels even at 100% load, the company stated. It features a displacement of 0.898 L; output (gross kW/rpm) of 18.5/3600, 16.5/3200 and 13.4/2600; and torque (gross Nm/rpm) of 56.1/2600; 56.1/2400 and 55.2/2400. Dry weight is 72 kg.

The new electronically controlled TVCR engine debuting at bauma has a displacement of 1.123 L; output (gross kW/rpm) of 18.5/3000; and torque (gross NM/rpm) of 72.4/2200. Dry weight is 93 kg. A standard larger oil pan extends oil change intervals, further reducing maintenance costs.

Both electronically controlled engines can communicate via Controller Area Network (CAN) to enable acquisition of and remote monitoring of engine operating data.

Kubota also plans to display a range of available technologies, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and Micro Hybrid engines. Kubota Micro Hybrid Technology uses a motor generator that provides 10 kW of electrical boost power for occasional sudden loads, allowing engines to be downsized without a loss of performance. The technology is especially suited for applications with intermittent overloads, such as non-highway machines used on worksites, forklifts, sweepers and road rollers.

Also on the stand will be Kubota’s 09 Series V5009 engine, the company’s first diesel engine above 200 hp. The V5009 can deliver up to 157.3 kW (210.9 hp) while meeting EPA Tier 4 and EU Stage V emissions standards.