Kubota to invest $140 million to further expand U.S. manufacturing

Kubota North America will invest $140 million to expand the Jefferson-based KIE operation in Gainesville, Georgia. (Photo: Kubota)

Kubota North America (KNA), parent company for Kubota Tractor Corp. (KTC), Kubota Manufacturing of America (KMA) and Kubota Industrial Equipment (KIE), announced plans to invest $140 million to expand the existing Jefferson-based KIE operation in Gainesville, Georgia.

The company intends to construct a new building within the existing manufacturing footprint dedicated to expanding production capacity for loaders to meet growing market demand, particularly in North America. The expansion will also free up space in the existing facility for production of attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment.

Brian Arnold, president, KMA, noted In the announcement of the expansion that such investments enable the company’s supply chain to continue to evolve to better meet the needs of its sister company partners and Kubota dealers. “With this expansion, our production capacity will almost double, and at the same time, we will improve our quality and efficiency through innovations in welding and painting technologies,” he stated.

Mr. Shingo Hanada, president and CEO, KTC and KNA, described the investment as “yet another example of our collaborative efforts with the State of Georgia to establish Gainesville as a major manufacturing hub for our North America operations.”

KNA currently employs more than 3,000 team members across manufacturing, distribution and engineering operations at its Gainesville and Jefferson, Georgia, facilities. The expansion, which is scheduled to break ground this year and be fully operational in 2024, will bring another 500 manufacturing jobs to the state.

“This is an exciting time of unprecedented growth for our company,” Hanada commented, “as this new investment comes right on the heels of the grand opening of our new R&D facility in Gainesville, both of which emphasize our commitments to our dealers and customers to improve operational efficiencies and realize manufacturing excellence across all areas of our business.”

KNA announced the opening of the 280-acre Research and Development Center in April 2022. The Center houses the company’s engineering offices, workshops and testing labs, plus includes outside tracks for testing turf, utility vehicles, tractors and construction equipment. The $85 million investment brought 70 engineering and technical jobs to the state, with the number expected to grow to nearly 200 employees over the next five years.