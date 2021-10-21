Kubota extends engine warranty for select markets

Kubota Engine America is extending its warranty coverage for engines in select markets beginning in 2022.

Kubota Engine America Corp. has announced an extended engine warranty for new air compressors, mobile elevated work platforms (MEWP), light towers and generators (excluding marine, RV and Kubota branded) powered by Kubota engines.

The extended coverage allows customers to take advantage of Kubota Engine America service and support for an additional year. The new warranty is good for three years or 3000 hours, whichever occurs first, and is applicable on Kubota engines in new equipment operated in the United States or Canada starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Engines must be registered at the time of sale, which can be completed using Kubota Engine America’s service app. The app is available for free download on both Apple and Android devices. The app allows users to register their Kubota engine and provides a dealer locator that aid in finding Authorized Kubota Engine dealers. It also gives access to the Kubota Knowledge Center which provides operators manuals and service maintenance schedules aimed at helping customers minimize downtime.

Kubota Engine America said the company’s standard warranty remains in effect for all other applications, offering coverage for two years or 2000 hours. For more information on Kubota warranties and products, visit: http://www.kubotaengine.com/.