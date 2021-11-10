Kubota appoints new presidents in Europe and US

Yasukazu Kamada, Kubota Corp.

Kubota Corp has appointed Yasukazu Kamada as president of Kubota Holdings Europe and of its agricultural equipment subsidiary Kverneland Group.

Shingo Hanada, who previously held these roles, will move to North America as managing executive officer and president of Kubota North America Corp. and president of Kubota Tractor Corp.

Both postings will take effect on 1 January, 2022.

Having joined Kubota in 1983, Kamada has been with the company for almost 40 years. He has held various management positions in Japan and the United States.

His most recent post was managing executive officer and general manager of Kubota’s Engine Division.