Komatsu Smart Construction Retrofit kits available

The kits collect and deliver information directly to the operator. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu Smart Construction Retrofit kits are designed to enable most of the company’s conventional excavators to be equipped with 3D guidance and payload monitoring, giving operators in the field and managers in the office access to 3D design and topography and payload data to help drive accuracy, control load volumes and improve operations, the company stated. Kits can be easily installed by a local Komatsu distributor.

“Smart Construction Retrofit kits are an entry-level solution that can help bridge the technology gap and drive production improvements to your fleet,” said Ron Schwieters, senior product manager, customer solutions, Komatsu.

Once a conventional excavator is fitted with the kit, the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) can determine where the machine is on site and what the target grade is, avoiding the need to set up a laser or bench each time the machine is moved. The technology collects and delivers information directly to the operator, meaning fewer people required on the ground or in an open trench, Komatsu noted. It can also reduce handling and reworking of material.

Smart Construction Retrofit kits offer an entry-level solution that can help bridge the technology gap. (Photo: Komatsu)

Machine production can be monitored from the office by integrating Smart Construction applications, and as-built and payload data can be collected for progress tracking, the company added. The payload meter measures the weight of material loaded in the bucket to promote proper loading weights for on- and off-road vehicles, helping to prevent overloaded trucks and reduce the potential for equipment damage and other risks.