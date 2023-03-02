Komatsu provides quake relief in Turkey and Syria

Global equipment manufacturer Komatsu is providing tangible and financial relief for victims of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

Komatsu is providing machines and financial support to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. (Photo: Komatsu)

In cooperation with its local distributor, Marubeni Da ğıtım ve Servis A.Ş. (MDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corp., Komatsu will lend construction equipment for relief efforts to the affected areas free of charge and dispatch operators and service mechanics to assist the relief efforts. This support, which has a value of more than ¥20 million (US$146,000), will be joined by a ¥10 million (US$73,000) donation by the company made through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

Since establishing an office in Turkey in 1975, Komatsu has been engaging its locally anchored business in Turkey, a major market in the Middle East region. Komatsu said it will continue to provide material assistance to help the affected areas recover as quickly as possible while monitoring the conditions with MDS.