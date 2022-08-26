Komatsu expands Texas manufacturing campus

Komatsu has broken ground on new 560000-sq.-ft. building, part of a nearly $100 million investment in its Longview, TX, campus. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu announced it is building an expanded office and administration building on its Longview, Texas, manufacturing campus in an effort to upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location. In addition to office facilities for up to 230 people, the new 560000-sq.-ft. building will house an employee center, facility care center and Komatsu Customer Experience Center. The company broke ground on the building last month with a targeted move-in date of December 2023.

“By taking functions that were spread across six buildings and consolidating them into one new energy-efficient facility, we are constructing a building that is designed to not only better serve our existing workforce, but is also sized for our future growth,” said Jesse Dubberly, general manager of Longview operations for Komatsu.

Komatsu is investing nearly $100 million in the Longview campus, which is responsible for design and manufacturing of Komatsu’s electrical drive and SR (Switch Reluctance) hybrid drive systems for electric drive wheel loaders, as well as manufacturing assembly of key parts and modules for electric rope shovels, rotary and track drills, trucks for surface mining and underground hard rock mining trucks and wheel loaders for Komatu’s global mining business. A new fabrication building was completed last year and, in addition to the new building, a project to expand the facility’s motor shop is set to begin shortly.

“We value our partnership with the city of Longview and this investment is a reflection of Komatsu’s commitment to the southside of the city,” said Dubberly. “With new investments in this campus of close to $100 million, our goal is to continue to demonstrate that we are a solid community partner that offers good, family-sustaining jobs.”

Both the general contractor, Transet Co., and the engineering firm, Johnson & Pace, are local Longview firms. Komatsu also noted it is currently hiring for a number of positions in its Longview operation.