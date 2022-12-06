Komatsu diesel-powered small-class LHD

Komatsu’s WX03 load-haul-dump (LHD) machine. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu’s 3-tonne WX03 load-haul-dump (LHD) machine is a heavy-duty, diesel-powered unit designed for demanding mining environments, especially small, narrow vein applications with limited maneuvering space. The unit features a high-strength steel frame design, heavy-duty all-mechanical powertrain, severe-duty electrical system and collet-style pins.

The 21,054 lb. WX03 has a tramming capacity of 6600 lbs., a bucket volume of 1.6 cu. yds. and an SAE breakout force of 10417 lb. Power is supplied by a Cummins QSB 3.3 turbocharged, water-cooled, Tier 3 engine with 3.3 L displacement and 99 hp (74 kW) at 2200 rpm. The engine is paired with a Dana T20000 powershift transmission with electric shifting and three forward/three reverse speeds.

The hydraulic system consists of a variable-displacement piston pump with load-sensing open loop circuit design for optimal efficiency. The proportional hydraulic valve includes a closed-center spool with priority steering, shock valves and load sense relief valves. The bucket and boom are controlled by a single two-axis proportional pilot hydraulic joystick, while steering is controlled by a one-axis joystick.

Other features of the WX03 include a ROPS/FOPS-certified enclosure, spring-applied braking system, operation interlocks, three-point mounting, anti-slip steps and hot component isolation. Easy-to-use two-handed controls simplify training and operation, and the unique bucket geometry is designed to optimize filling efficiency with less spillage. Available options include an automatic lubrication system, ejector bucket, fire suppression system, quick-attach coupling system, radio remote control and recovery hook.