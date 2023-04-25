Kohler rebrands power business

Kohler Co. has announced a rebranding of its Kohler Power businesses to Kohler Energy. The company called the move an evolution that aligns with its focus on providing energy resilience to homes, businesses and communities around the world.

Kohler has rebranded its Power businesses to Kohler Energy. (Photo: Kohler)

“Our newly named Kohler Energy celebrates the industry-leading solutions Kohler has been offering for over 100 years and aligns with our ongoing leadership in resiliency, performance and energy capabilities that delight our customers,” said Brian Melka, Kohler Energy group president.

“Our new brand presence better reflects the modern, forward-looking and design-oriented characteristics that Kohler is known for and highlights the solutions we bring to market that provide energy resilience to our customers’ homes, businesses and tools to get jobs done.”

Kohler Energy offers solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Energy Systems and Powertrain Technologies (engines) that are branded Kohler, as well as a portfolio that includes Clarke Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Heila Technologies, and Curtis Instruments. Kohler said it will be implementing new Kohler Energy brand elements across its portfolio of businesses in the coming months.

“Our collective focus is to help sustain people and communities around the world and build energy resiliency,” Melka said. “As we start to design our future to best support our customers, we are investing in clean energy, advanced technologies and improved production and performance capabilities.”