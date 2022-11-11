Kohler completes expansion in Mosel

Kohler Power Systems held a ceremony to officially inaugurate the expansion to its existing North American generator manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. The project, which began in March 2021, includes a 155,000 sq. ft. production, testing and warehousing space, as well as a 10,000 sq. ft. customer experience center.

Kohler has completed the expansion of its Mosel, Wisconsin, facilities. (Photo: Kohler)

“The expansion helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and grow market share in the energy sector for many years to come,” said Brian Melka, group president – Kohler Power.

The plant expansion supports Kohler’s growth in key strategic markets, including data centers, health care and other mission critical segments. This is the second major expansion within the last 10 years at the Mosel site to support sustained growth and product introductions.

Kohler said the demand for its KD Series large diesel industrial generators and integrated power systems, which are built in Mosel, continues to grow. The company said it is the only manufacturer to provide factory-built enclosures in this range and supply a completely integrated system from a single facility.

The plant expansion also addresses current and future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow through assembly, testing and enclosing of large generator sets from 250 kW to 4000 MW. The new customer experience center will serve as a conduit for guests to engage in hands-on training, collaborate with product engineers and interact with new market solutions.

“Our expanded North American manufacturing center of excellence, which produces generators from 6 to 4000 kilowatts, enables us to increase capacity for generators, switchgear, engineered enclosures, and testing capabilities,” said Charles Hunsucker, general manager-Americas & Data Centers for Kohler Power Systems. “The project delivers the needed space to enhance our vendor-managed finished goods stocking program, which is essential for our key partners in data center and mission critical markets.

“We’re also excited to unveil the new customer experience center that showcases our proud 102-year history of energy resiliency and offers existing and future customers an immersive and gracious experience.”