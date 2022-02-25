Kohler approves HVOs for all diesel engines

Kohler KSD 1403 engine Photo: Kohler

Kohler has approved the use of EN15940-compliant hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) for all its diesel engines. The fuel can be used pure or as a blend with conventional diesel in any liquid-cooled (KDI, KDW ranges) or air-cooled (KD) engines from Kohler.

The approval comes after laboratory and field testing by Kohler’s engineering team.

Diesel engines will not require any type of modification or specific upgrade to use HVO, although the company reports that aftertreatment systems will still be necessary, where required.

HVO is a renewable paraffinic fuel also known as synthetic or renewable diesel. It is produced from oils collected from meat and fish industries. Unlike biodiesel it does not use agricultural resources or contribute to deforestation.

A 90% reduction in CO2 output can be achieved, dependent on the source. Also, in comparison to conventional diesel, HVO has a very low sulphur content, which supports lower vehicle emissions.

“We are witnessing a growing interest from customers for use of synthetic fuel (HVO) and other renewable fuels. eFuels are especially interesting, not only for their positive environmental impact but also because they reach performance levels comparable to diesel fuels,” stated Luigi Arnone, senior manager of Diesel Engine Engineering at Kohler.

HVO can be distributed, handled and stored like any other fuel. The fuel does not change maintenance schedules and all European warranties will be supported.