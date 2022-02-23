KHL Power Division seeking an editor

The KHL Power Division is looking for an editor.

The new web editor position will be responsible for updating and maintaining the Diesel Progress, New Power Progress, Diesel & Gas Turbine Worldwide websites as well as generating longer original content for the websites and magazines.

The KHL Power Division is looking for a web editor.

The web editor will also be involved with the newsletters for each website and will also work on the Power Division’s annual directories, including the Power Sourcing Guide and CompressorTech2 Sourcing Guide.

Excellent writing, proofreading, and editing skills are required, as is knowledge of best SEO practices and tools. Experience or knowledge of the power industries a major plus.

The web editor position will ideally be based at the company’s Waukesha, Wis., office, but exceptions can be made for the right candidate. The job is a full-time position (32 hours a week), 3/2 hybrid position, with the goal of three days a week in the office and two days working remotely.

The position offers competitive pay and benefits, including healthcare coverage, company 401k program, and generous vacation benefits.

For more information or to apply, click here.