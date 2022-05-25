Kenworth reaches T680 production milestone

Kenworth recently delivered its 10,000th T680 Next Generation truck to System Transport, a Washington-based flatbed freight hauler. The T680 Next Generation was launched in early 2021.

Kenworth recently presented its 10,000th T680 Next Generation truck to Washington freight hauler System Transport. (Photo: Kenworth)

The milestone vehicle, a 76 in. mid-roof sleeper built at the Kenworth assembly plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, was presented at System Transport’s 50th anniversary celebration in Spokane, Wash.

“It is an honor for System Transport to be selected to receive Kenworth’s 10,000th T680 Next Generation,” said Jim Williams, founder and chairman of Trans-System, the parent company of System Transport. “We have purchased Kenworth trucks from our Kenworth dealer in Spokane for more than 30 years and have ordered more than 60 T680 Next Gen trucks so far.”

System Transport hauls all types of flatbed freight, primarily throughout the West Coast to the Midwest. Last year, System Transport was selected to transport the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C. A team of its drivers used a T680 Next Gen 76 in. mid-roof sleeper to complete the special 3300-mile haul.

“We have maintained an excellent partnership with System Transport throughout the decades,” said Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Co., a Kenworth dealer since 1945 – the longest tenure in the Kenworth dealer network. “On behalf of Kenworth Sales Co. and all our employees, we congratulate System Transport on its 50th anniversary.”

Available in day cab, 40-in., 52-in. and 76-in. sleeper configurations, the T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary Paccar Powertrain incorporating the Paccar MX-13 engine, Paccar TX-12 automated transmission and Paccar DX-40 drive axle.