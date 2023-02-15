Kenworth marks “A Century of Innovation”

Kenworth, part of Paccar and a supplier of medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks, has begun a yearlong celebration commemorating its 100th anniversary and contributions to the transportation industry.

“Kenworth’s storied history over the past 100 years provides much to be proud about,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president. “From being the first U.S. truck manufacturer to offer a diesel engine as standard equipment in 1933 to selling Kenworth trucks with an electric powertrain today, it’s been quite a journey.

As part of the commemoration of its 100th anniversary, Kenworth is producing a 100th anniversary Signature Edition of its T680 truck (left) along with a 100th anniversary Kenworth W900 Limited Edition of which only 900 will be built. (Photo: Kenworth)

“We’re also especially proud of our leadership in truck aerodynamics with the Kenworth T600 introduction in 1985. That model began the revolution in fuel-efficient trucks and its evolution has tremendously advanced in the new flagship T680 that sets industry standard today in truck aerodynamics.”

The history of Kenworth began in 1923 when Harry W. Kent and Edgar K. Worthington incorporated the Gersix Motor Co. as Kenworth. The company name was formed from a combination of letters from the founders’ last names while the Kenworth “bug” logo originated from the K in Kent and W in Worthington.

That first year, the small Seattle truck manufacturer produced 78 six-cylinder, gasoline-powered trucks. Since then, Kenworth has produced more than a million Class 5 to Class 8 models, as well as super heavy-duty trucks like the C500 6x6 with its gross combination weight rating of 1 million pounds. Kenworth is also now producing medium- and heavy-duty battery electric vehicles.

“Kenworth has remained true to its core values since its founding,” said Baney. “We’ve achieved many amazing accomplishments in our first 100 years. But there’s more work to be done at Kenworth as we drive the next 100 years and continue our mission of producing The World’s Best trucks.”

As part of the yearlong celebration, Kenworth is producing a 100th anniversary Signature Edition of its T680 truck along with a 100th anniversary Kenworth W900 Limited Edition of which only 900 will be built.

Learn more about Kenworth’s 100th anniversary at www.Kenworth100.com.