Kelleher becomes acting president of Volvo Penta of the Americas

Tony Kelleher has been appointed as the acting president of Volvo Penta of the Americas, effective Dec. 1.

Kelleher has several years of experience within Volvo Penta in a wide range of roles and locations around the world. In his current role, he serves as the vice president of Customer Support & Training at Volvo Penta of the Americas, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and service.

“It is exciting to have Tony on board within the Volvo Penta Executive Group,” said Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta. “He has a strong focus on the customer perspective and is well-respected across the Volvo Penta organization. I am confident he will support our employees, customers, and key stakeholders in a leading way.”

He replaces Martin Bjuve, who will leave the Volvo Penta Executive Group. Since Jan. 1, 2020, Bjuve served as president of Volvo Penta of the Americas.

The move is a mutual agreement between Bjuve and Volvo Penta. He will remain in the Volvo Group and has decided to take the lead on a new assignment reporting to the president of Volvo Penta. The recruitment of a new president of Volvo Penta of the Americas is ongoing.