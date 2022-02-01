Kappes new president of Ultimate Service Associates

Ultimate Service Associates (USA), a nationwide provider of repair, maintenance and installation services of essential infrastructure such as power systems, UPS batteries and backup generators for facilities and commercial buildings, announced that Chris Kappes has been appointed president, effective Feb. 1.

Chris Kappes

In this role, Kappes is responsible for all aspects of the company’s development and leads USA’s sales and service growth. Kappes is based out of the company’s offices in Tulsa, Okla. He succeeded Kirk Hilbig, who was president since 2006 and has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Kappes joins USA with more than 20 years of experience in sales, team development and leadership positions. Most recently, he was senior vice president of the Thermal, Purification and Rotating Equipment business units at Relevant Industrial, LLC in Houston, Texas.