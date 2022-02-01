Kappes new president of Ultimate Service Associates

By Mike Brezonick01 February 2022

Ultimate Service Associates (USA), a nationwide provider of repair, maintenance and installation services of essential infrastructure such as power systems, UPS batteries and backup generators for facilities and commercial buildings, announced that Chris Kappes has been appointed president, effective Feb. 1.

Chris Kappes Chris Kappes

In this role, Kappes is responsible for all aspects of the company’s development and leads USA’s sales and service growth. Kappes is based out of the company’s offices in Tulsa, Okla. He succeeded Kirk Hilbig, who was president since 2006 and has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Kappes joins USA with more than 20 years of experience in sales, team development and leadership positions. Most recently, he was senior vice president of the Thermal, Purification and Rotating Equipment business units at Relevant Industrial, LLC in Houston, Texas.

MAGAZINES
Latest News
ABB, Paccar partner on truck chargers
Paccar Parts to provide ABB charging solutions up to 350 kW to service Paccar fleets across North America and Europe
Achs new CEO at Super Steel
Brings new management experience to fabrication and assembly company
Solé Diesel receives TAC certification for gen-sets
TAC approval is based on standards set by the IACS