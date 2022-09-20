Jörg Stratmann new CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Dr. Jörg Stratmann has been appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. He will join Rolls-Royce on Nov. 15 and will report to CEO Warren East as part of the company’s executive team.

Dr. Jörg Stratmann

Stratmann, who holds a doctorate in industrial engineering, was most recently CEO and chairman of the executive board of the automotive supplier Mahle GmbH. In this role, he significantly expanded the company’s business outside of combustion engines toward customized solutions for e-mobility. Prior to that, he held various international positions for Siemens AG.

“I would like to welcome Dr Jörg Stratmann to the Rolls-Royce leadership team,” said East. “He brings with him extensive experience of the energy transition and how it opens up valuable growth opportunities, which will benefit the whole group. He also has a record of driving operational performance and efficiency improvements, which will assist Power Systems as it continues to sharpen its focus on the profitability of the core mtu business.”

Stratmann succeeds Andreas Schell, who in April announced his decision to leave the company at the end of his current contract.

“I would like to thank Andreas Schell for his high level of personal commitment to the strategic transformation, into a provider of integrated and sustainable solutions, he successfully initiated at Rolls-Royce Power Systems and to the profitable growth he helped the business generate,” said Jasmin Staiblin, chair of the supervisory board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “He takes with him our every good wish for the future.”

Separately, the supervisory board also appointed Dr Andreas Strecker as chief financial officer. He will join the Rolls-Royce Power Systems management board Dec. 1 and will report to Rolls-Royce plc Chief Financial Officer Panos Kakoullis.

Strecker most recently, he was president, Europe & Asia, at Accuride Wheels and prior to that was CFO of Cologne-based engine maker Deutz AG and CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.