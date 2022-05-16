Jorg Franzke named president of Scania USA

He will be responsible for Scania USA’s operations

Jorg Franzke has been appointed president of Scania U.S.A. Inc., effective May 16. He succeeds Håkan Sterner, who will move back to the company’s headquarters in Sweden after 5 years at Scania USA.

Jorg Franzke has been appointed President of Scania U.S.A. (Photo: Scania)

In this position, Jorg will be responsible for Scania USA’s operations.

He has worked for Scania since 1995, building a wide experience in various positions such as services, truck sales, research and development, network development and quality management. Most recently, he has been the head of Power Solutions at Scania Germany for the last 10 years.

Franzke will move from Frankfort, Germany, where he lived with his wife, son and two daughters. He will reside with his wife in San Antonio, Texas, which is Scania USA’s feadquarters.