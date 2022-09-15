Jon Panzer named Hyliion CFO

Jon Panzer has been named chief financial officer by Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Hyliion Holdings Corp., an electrified powertrain solutions provider for Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, has named Jon Panzer as chief financial officer. He will oversee all aspects of Hyliion’s financial operations, including financing planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax and investor relations.

Prior to joining Hyliion, Panzer spent 26 years at Union Pacific Railroad Company, where he was most recently senior vice president of Intermodal Operations. He also served as senior vice president of Technology and Strategic Planning, vice president and treasurer, and vice president, Financial Planning and Analysis. Panzer’s financial experience includes treasury operations, investor relations, banking, capital budgeting, financial reporting and cost accounting. As head of the railroad’s information technology organization, Panzer was responsible for managing application development, technology infrastructure and cyber security.

Earlier, Panzer held executive positions in marketing and sales within the Union Pacific’s Intermodal and Chemicals business segments and served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineer.

“With his long-tenured career at Union Pacific, Jon brings with him to Hyliion a wealth of financial leadership experience that is only matched by his significant background in strategic technology and transportation operations,” said Hyliion Founder and CEO Thomas Healy. “I’m thrilled to have Jon join the leadership team and I look forward to his contributions and adept guidance as the company continues down its product development path toward commercialization.”