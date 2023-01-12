JLG offers Bi-Energy option for compact boom lifts

JLG Industries Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPS) and telehandlers, is offering Bi-Energy technology as an option on its X770AJ and X1000AJ compact crawler boom lifts. The system equips the machines with two full-sized, independent power sources –an emissions-free lithium-ion battery pack and a diesel engine – to allow use in both indoor and outdoor applications.

A Bi-Energy technology option is available on the X770AJ and X1000AJ compact crawler boom lifts. (Photo: JLG)

The X770AJ with Bi-Energy technology features a 100 Ah, 76 V lithium-ion battery pack while the X1000AJ has a 150 Ah, 76 V battery pack. The batteries can be charged from an outlet at any time, including while the machine is in use. Both machines also come with a Kubota D902 diesel engine rated 21.6 hp at 3200 rpm.

The Bi-Energy system maintains the same performance of the lifts while minimizing their carbon footprint and decibel levels, said Angela Patterson, boom lift product management specialist at JLG. The design enables operators to choose the best solution for the application.

For example, the diesel engine can be used to drive the machine to where the overhead work, then the machine can be switched to zero-emission, all-electric battery power to work at height for the remainder of the shift. Once the work is completed, the user can power the engine back up and drive the machine to another location. Users switch between power sources using two new buttons on the console box layout, which is otherwise common to those found on other JLG compact crawler boom lifts.

“The Bi-Energy option offers equipment owners and operators more flexibility and versatility than ever before to use these popular compact crawler boom lifts,” Patterson stated. “This dual power source design means that JLG Bi-Energy models can be used in a wide variety of settings — from general greenfield construction projects to environmentally sensitive jobsites.”

The Bi-Energy X770AJ and X1000AJ compact crawler boom lift models are suited for use in cold weather applications, as well as in airport and aviation, building construction and restoration, cleaning, data centers, electrical, facility and grounds maintenance and other applications.

JLG plans to offer the Bi-Energy option on additional compact crawler boom lifts in future.