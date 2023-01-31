JLG completes acquisition of Hinowa

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company specializing in the manufacture of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has completed its acquisition of Hinowa S.p.A. The $192 million deal was first announced in mid-November of 2022.

JLG has completed its acquisition of Italy’s Hinowa. (Photo: JLG)

Founded in 1987 in Nogara, Italy, Hinowa became known in the industry for its track designs and as an early adopter of lithium-ion battery technology in MEWPs. Hinowa’s 200-plus employees and two facilities, a 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility and a 50,000 sq. ft. parts facility, are now part of the Oshkosh Corp. Access segment.

The Hinowa brand will be retained on its line of track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages products. JLG-branded compact crawler booms, which Hinowa has produced since 2010 and includes electric-, hybrid- and diesel-powered models, will continue to be offered.

JLG said the expansion of its product portfolio enables it to strengthen its specialty applications offerings and increase its presence in niche industries, including agricultural, landscape and vegetation management.

“The acquisition was about growing the company and growing our capabilities,” said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh executive vice president and JLG president. “JLG and Hinowa are both strong brands. Joining forces allows us to unlock more potential globally. This is a very positive time for the business, and we are excited to welcome the Hinowa team to the JLG family.”

Hinowa’s products, including a JLG-branded compact crawler boom lift, will be on display in booth W44066 at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev., March 14-18.