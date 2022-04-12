JEM Technical expands engineering staff

Joseph Shir

JEM Technical, the Orono, Minn., fluid power systems integrator for original equipment manufacturers, announced the hiring of four new engineers that are intended to increase the company’s capacity to meet changing needs in hydraulic and electronic control systems.

“With the mobile equipment markets trending towards more sophisticated technologies, we feel it is critically important for our business to develop our engineering resources to ensure JEM is positioned to continue to support our OEM customers efforts to improve and advance their machine technology,” said Andrew DeRung,

Zack Mithaugen

director of sales and marketing. “JEM embraces the new challenges that come with meeting today’s modern machine power management, motion control, and IOT requirements. We feel our customers will benefit from the specialized knowledge and expertise our new engineering hires have to offer.”

JEM’s new hires are:

Joseph Shir, who is responsible for designing electrical systems, automotive wire harness and custom printed circuit boards. With a degree in electrical engineering, he most recently was a design

Jefferson Hui

engineer at industrial automation specialist Banner Engineering.

Zack Mithaugen, responsible for designing hydraulic circuits, manifolds and custom fluid power systems. A certified fluid power specialist, he came to JEM after more than a decade in application engineering and technical support at Danfoss Power Solutions.

Jefferson Hui, responsible for electronic control systems design and advanced software development. With a focus in robotics and control systems, Hui holds an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

George Furtado

George Furtado, responsible for designing custom hydraulic circuits and turnkey fluid power solutions. A certified fluid power specialist since 2001, he has extensive experience with hydraulic and electrical systems, the company said.