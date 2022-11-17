Jeff Blake to lead Stanadyne’s PurePower Technologies

Global fuel and air management systems supplier Stanadyne has appointed Jeff Blake managing director of its PurePower Technologies business unit. In that position, Blake will oversee the development of PurePower’s original equipment diesel fuel injection system development and aftermarket growth strategies aimed at expanding the unit’s global remanufacturing product footprint and new diesel OE product lines.

Jeff Blake

Blake is a global automotive and commercial vehicle business executive with more than 22 years of experience selling highly engineered products and services to OEMs and into the aftermarket. He began his career in the heavy-duty and commercial vehicle market with Daimler Trucks North America (formerly Detroit Diesel) in performance and emissions engineering.

He then spent nearly 12 years with BorgWarner, where he led OEM and remanufacturing sales and marketing for turbochargers as the company’s global director of its Turbocharger and Electric Actuators business.

He expanded his aftermarket expertise when he joined Axalta in 2014 to lead its automotive aftermarket paint business servicing paint/collision shops and OEM-owned retail repair shops. Prior to joining Stanadyne, he was president and general manager of his family’s company, JBMbio, a supplier of sustainable microbial products.

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience in our sector, as well as a strong track record of business transformation in multiple industries and markets,” said Stanadyne CEO John Pinson. “I am looking forward to working with Jeff as he leads the PurePower team to expand our markets, serve our customers, and deliver our next steps of transformational growth.”