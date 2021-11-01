JCB Power Systems appoints new Italian distributor

Pitteri Violini offers sales, service and turnkey solution development

JCB IPU Stage V 3 8 L engine JCB IPU Stage V 4 8 L engine

JCB Power Systems has appointed a new partner to distribute its OEM engines across Italy and San Marino to help support and expand its customer base in the region.

Pitteri Violini has been in business for more than 90 years and already distributes similar products from other brands. The company also offers parts supply and servicing, plus development of turnkey solutions for OEM customers.

Ben Mark, JCB OEM Engine sales manager, said: “Italy is a key European territory for JCB, with a vast array of OEM customers. The appointment of Pitteri Violini Spa shows our commitment to growing our market share and further enhancing our support to customers in the region.

Mark added that with nearly 100 years in the Italian market, Pitteri Violini can draw on extensive experience and expertise to deliver first-class service.

Leonardo Zappella, MD of Pitteri Violini said: “With JCB Power Systems’ range, Pitteri Violini will be able to distribute to, and support, a wider range of Italian equipment manufacturers.”

